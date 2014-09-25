Germany's Kuka bids for Swisslog Holding to form automation giant

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial robots maker Kuka (KU2G.DE) plans to buy Swiss logistics company Swisslog Holding SLOG.S for about 339 million Swiss francs ($358 million).

Kuka, whose customers include major carmakers such as Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Daimler (DAIGn.DE), said late on Thursday it was offering 1.35 Swiss francs per share, amounting to a purchase price of about 339 million francs.

Kuka said it planned to finance the takeover partly by issuing up to 1.8 million new shares with a nominal amount of 2.60 euros per share. Swisslog’s supervisory board has already recommended shareholders accept the offer, Kuka said.

The takeover prospectus will probably be published on Oct. 6 with a four-week tender period likely to be set between Oct. 21 and Nov. 17, the company said.