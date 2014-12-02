Kuka plans full takeover of Swisslog

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial robots maker Kuka (KU2G.DE) said it was aiming for a full takeover of Swiss logistics group Swisslog SLOG.S after well over 80 percent of shares in the company were tendered in a public offer.

If Kuka holds more than 90 percent of Swisslog shares after the completion of the offer, it would squeeze out the remaining shareholders, Kuka said in a statement, adding that it would delist Swisslog after the squeeze out.

Kuka, whose customers include major carmakers Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and Daimler (DAIGn.DE), said in September it was offering 1.35 Swiss francs per share in cash for Swisslog, or a total of 338 million Swiss francs (281 million euros).