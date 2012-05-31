FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Re sells U.S. unit to Jackson National Life Insurance
May 31, 2012 / 5:01 AM / in 5 years

Swiss Re sells U.S. unit to Jackson National Life Insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Reinsurer Swiss Re SRENH.VX said on Thursday it would sell U.S. Admin Re holding company REALIC to Jackson National Life Insurance for $600 million in cash as part of its strategy to unlock capital and realign its business.

“After conducting a thorough review of the Admin Re portfolio and evaluating the level of capital allocated to the Admin Re U.S. business, we concluded that we should redeploy the capital in other parts of our business,” said Swiss Re Executive Committee Member and Chairman of Admin Re David Blumer.

Swiss Re said total cash proceeds from the sales, including a pre-closing dividend would be $900 million.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

