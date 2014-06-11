FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HSBC sells UK pensions business to Swiss Re unit
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 11, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

HSBC sells UK pensions business to Swiss Re unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its UK pensions business to ReAssure, owned by Swiss Re SRENH.VX, but will continue to manage the business’s assets.

HSBC will sell the business’s corporate and individual pensions policies and an associated annuities book, it said. At the end of 2013, the underlying assets of the business were valued at 4.2 billion pounds ($7.1 billion).

Some 4 billion pounds of those assets were managed by HSBC Global Asset Management and will continue to be under a new contractual arrangement. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to complete in the second half of 2015.

HSBC is looking to cut costs by exiting non-core businesses.

Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Laura Noonan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.