Swiss banks to pay $107 million in U.S. Justice Department pacts

(Reuters) - Two Swiss banks will pay a total of more than $107 million to the U.S. Department of Justice to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans evade taxes, the department said on Thursday.

Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd, a Geneva-based unit of Lombard Odier Group will pay $99.8 million in the deal, while Zurich-based DZ Privatbank (Schweiz) AG has agreed to pay $7.45 million, the Justice Department said.

The Justice Department has now reached agreements with more than 75 Swiss banks under a voluntary program it launched in 2013 to allow Swiss banks to resolve potential criminal charges by disclosing cross-border activities that helped U.S. account holders conceal assets.

Under the program, banks also must provide detailed information on the accounts of U.S. taxpayers under investigation. Banks that were already under criminal investigation were excluded from the program.

A Lombard Odier spokesman said the bank has already set aside funds for the penalty and is “well positioned for the long-term development of its business activities.” A DZ Privatbank spokeswoman could not be reached for comment.

Lombard Odier had 1,121 U.S.-related accounts since August, 2008, which held a total of about $4.45 billion, the Justice Department said.

The bank engaged in various strategies to help U.S. taxpayer clients shield their money from the Internal Revenue Service.

For example, about $24 million of those accounts were titled in the name of insurance companies through which the bank’s U.S. taxpayer clients owned certain types of insurance products. Nonetheless, the accounts were funded with assets from the U.S. taxpayer clients, the Justice Department said.

DZ Privatbank had a total of 691 U.S.-related accounts since August, 2008, with assets of about $498 million, the Justice Department said.