Swiss police smash drug-smuggling ring, seize 55 kg of heroin

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss police have arrested 15 people and seized 55 kg of heroin in raids to smash an international network smuggling drugs from Turkey to the Alpine country, police said on Tuesday.

Raids on 20 homes in the town of Zug, south of Zurich, also netted caches of money and weapons as well as a dozen cars, they said. The heroin had a street value of 10 million Swiss francs ($10.35 million).

The raids followed a six-month investigation into the activities of the smuggling ring, police said. Swiss media said the ring was one of the most active in the country.

(1 US dollar = 0.9666 Swiss franc)