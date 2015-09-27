FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss asylum shelter destroyed by fire
September 27, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Swiss asylum shelter destroyed by fire

Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - A Swiss asylum shelter has been destroyed by fire, leaving its 24 residents uninjured but dislodged from their temporary home, cantonal police said on Sunday.

The fire broke out in a room inside the house, investigations from the police’s forensic scientists and specialists showed, a spokesman for the police said. There were no indications of arson.

More than 70 fire fighters had for two hours fought the blaze that broke out shortly after midnight at the Kaltbrunn, St. Gallen, home, before bringing the fire under control.

The 14 residents present at the time were able to leave the burning house unhurt. They were temporarily lodged in the municipality’s civil defense facility, located in the town school, and it is now up to the municipality to determine where they will stay, police said.

The municipality could not be reached for comment.

Editing by David Holmes

