Tunnel of lights, animal lanterns illuminate Sydney festival
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 25, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Tunnel of lights, animal lanterns illuminate Sydney festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A family walks past giant lanterns in the shape of sea turtles during a preview of Taronga Zoo's inaugural contribution to the Vivid Sydney light festival. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY, May 25 (Reuters) - - An arched tunnel made of tens of thousands of LED light globes and animal-shaped lanterns are among creative displays at this year’s Vivid Sydney festival, an annual event of illuminated installations and music in the Australian city.

The 70-meter long tunnel, dubbed the “Cathedral of Light,” stands at Sydney’s Royal Botanic Garden. Large lanterns in the shape of animals including a rhinoceros, an elephant and turtles are among items on display at Taronga Zoo.

Vivid Sydney kicks off on May 27 and runs until June 18.

Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
