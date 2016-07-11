FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Symantec names Fey COO as it prepares to close Blue Coat deal
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 11, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Symantec names Fey COO as it prepares to close Blue Coat deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Symantec logo is pictured on a screen in Singapore June 13, 2016.Thomas White

(Reuters) - Cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Monday it planned to appoint Michael Fey to the post of president and chief operating officer as it prepares to purchase his company, Blue Coat, for $4.65 billion.

Fey currently serves as president and COO of Blue Coat. After the deal closes, Fey will report to Greg Clark, who is now Blue Coat's CEO and is slated to take the helm of Symantec.

The two companies announced the deal a month ago, saying they expect it to be completed during the third calendar quarter of this year.

Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.