FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Symantec says hackers released Norton source code
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Internet News
March 9, 2012 / 10:41 PM / 6 years ago

Symantec says hackers released Norton source code

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Enrique Salem, president and chief executive officer of Symantec, speaks during the Reuters Global Technology Summit in New York May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Hackers have published the blueprints to a 2006 version of Symantec Corp’s widely used Norton Antivirus software on the Internet, according to the software maker.

Symantec spokesman Cris Paden said on Friday that the release of the source code, during the last 24 hours, posed no risk to millions of Norton customers around the world whose PCs are protected by its security software.

“The code that has been exposed is so old that current out-of-the-box security settings will suffice against any possible threats that might materialize as a result of this incident,” he said.

Symantec has previously disclosed that a group called Lords of Dharmaraja that is affiliated with the hacker group Anonymous was in possession of source code for several of its products. It said the code was obtained in a 2006 breach of the company’s networks.

The hackers have previously released the source code for two other Symantec products: Norton Utilities and pcAnywhere.

The company initially urged customers to disable pcAnywhere in the wake of release of that product’s source code, then it issued an upgrade to the software and said told customers it was safe to use again.

Reporting By Jim Finkle; editing by Carol Bishopric

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.