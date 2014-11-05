FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Symantec profit tops estimates on demand for security products
#Technology News
November 5, 2014 / 9:12 PM / 3 years ago

Symantec profit tops estimates on demand for security products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Symantec Corp, best known for its Norton antivirus software, reported a better-than-expected profit, helped by higher demand for its cyber security products.

The company’s net income rose to $244 million, or 35 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 3, from $241 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 48 cents per share.

Symantec, whose security products usually come bundled with PCs, said revenue fell marginally to $1.62 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of 43 cents per share on revenue of $1.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

