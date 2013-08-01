FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Synaptics profit nearly quadruples on jump in sales to phone makers
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2013 / 8:22 PM / in 4 years

Synaptics profit nearly quadruples on jump in sales to phone makers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Touchscreen chipmaker Synaptics Inc’s (SYNA.O) profit nearly quadrupled in the fourth-quarter due to a surge in sales to mobile phone makers.

Net income rose to $45.3 million, or $1.29 per share, from $12.3 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 67 percent to $230.2 million. Mobile products sales nearly tripled to $173.2 million.

Synaptics makes touchscreen chips used in smartphones such as Google Inc’s (GOOG.O) Nexus 4, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s (005930.KS) Galaxy S4, Nokia Oyj’s NOK1V.HE Lumia 820 and 920 and Lenovo Group Ltd’s (0992.HK) A765E.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.