Synaptics profit nearly quadruples on jump in sales to phone makers

(Reuters) - Touchscreen chipmaker Synaptics Inc’s (SYNA.O) profit nearly quadrupled in the fourth-quarter due to a surge in sales to mobile phone makers.

Net income rose to $45.3 million, or $1.29 per share, from $12.3 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 67 percent to $230.2 million. Mobile products sales nearly tripled to $173.2 million.

Synaptics makes touchscreen chips used in smartphones such as Google Inc’s (GOOG.O) Nexus 4, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s (005930.KS) Galaxy S4, Nokia Oyj’s NOK1V.HE Lumia 820 and 920 and Lenovo Group Ltd’s (0992.HK) A765E.