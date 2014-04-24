Synaptics revenue jumps 25 percent on higher mobile chip demand

(Reuters) - Touchscreen chip maker Synaptics Inc’s (SYNA.O) third-quarter revenue rose 25 percent due to a surge in sales to mobile phone makers.

Synaptics reported a net loss of $40.1 million, or $1.12 per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net income of $36.4 million, or $1.07 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 63 cents per share.

Revenue climbed to $204.3 million from $163.3 million.

Mobile products sales rose 44 percent to $150.7 million at the company, which counts Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) among its top customers.