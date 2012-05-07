Synchronoss profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - Communication software maker Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR.O) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for its cloud-based mobility services from Verizon Wireless.

Net income applicable to common stock rose to $5.5 million, or 14 cents per share, from $139,000, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

“With both Verizon and Vodafone subscribers as anchor clients, we feel we are well-positioned to drive our expanded roadmap over the coming years,” Chief Executive Stephen Waldis said in a statement.

Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents per share, while revenue rose 22 percent to $64.9 million.

Verizon contributed over 10 percent to the company’s revenue while AT&T contributed about 50 percent.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 25 cents per share on revenue of $64.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares, which closed at $28.34 on Monday on the Nasdaq, were up 3 percent after the bell. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)