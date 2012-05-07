FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Synchronoss profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 7, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

Synchronoss profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Communication software maker Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR.O) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher demand for its cloud-based mobility services from Verizon Wireless.

Net income applicable to common stock rose to $5.5 million, or 14 cents per share, from $139,000, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

“With both Verizon and Vodafone subscribers as anchor clients, we feel we are well-positioned to drive our expanded roadmap over the coming years,” Chief Executive Stephen Waldis said in a statement.

Excluding items, the company earned 26 cents per share, while revenue rose 22 percent to $64.9 million.

Verizon contributed over 10 percent to the company’s revenue while AT&T contributed about 50 percent.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 25 cents per share on revenue of $64.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares, which closed at $28.34 on Monday on the Nasdaq, were up 3 percent after the bell. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.