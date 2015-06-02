Synchronoss Technologies explores sale worth over $2 billion: WSJ

(Reuters) - Software maker Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR.O) is working with financial advisor Qatalyst Partners LP on a possible sale that could be valued at more than $2 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Synchronoss has drawn interest from a number of private-equity firms, however, it might be possible that a deal for the company will not materialize, the newspaper reported.

Shares of the company, which is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, were up nearly 17 percent at $49.50 in after-hours trading.

Qatalyst Partners and Synchronoss Technologies were not immediately available to comment on the report.

The company has a current market capitalization of $1.84 billion.