Synergetics shares jump on nod for eye surgery device
#Global Markets
June 28, 2012 / 2:11 PM / 5 years ago

Synergetics shares jump on nod for eye surgery device

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Synergetics USA Inc jumped nearly 50 percent on Thursday after U.S. health regulators granted marketing approval for the company’s eye surgery device.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved VersaVIT - a device to remove liquid from inside the eye during a surgery.

The company said it was waiting for a similar approval from European health authorities.

Synergetics shares, which have lost nearly 50 percent of their value so far this year, touched a more than one-month high of $5.75 in early trading. The company’s stock was the top percentage gainer on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Vidya P L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

