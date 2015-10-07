FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. formally ends fight with Steris over Synergy merger
October 7, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. formally ends fight with Steris over Synergy merger

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. antitrust enforcers on Wednesday formally dropped opposition to U.S. medical technology firm Steris Corp’s plan to merge with British sterilization services provider Synergy Health Plc.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a brief order withdrawing the matter from its internal administrative process after a district court in September declined its request to temporarily stop the $1.9 billion deal pending an internal process.

Steris announced the transaction in October 2014, saying it wanted to expand its footprint in Europe and move to the United Kingdom in order to slash its tax bill.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alan Crosby

