The company logo of China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, is seen at its headquarters in Beijing, China February 3, 2017.

ZURICH (Reuters) - ChemChina's [CNNCC.UL] $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta (SYNN.S) is still set to close in the second quarter, the Swiss group said after the deal won EU and U.S. anti-trust approval on Wednesday.

The last countries that still need to provide regulatory clearance are China, India and Mexico, a company spokesman said.