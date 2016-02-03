FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta says ChemChina out for more agribusiness deals
February 3, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

Syngenta says ChemChina out for more agribusiness deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BASEL, Switzerland (Reuters) - ChemChina, which agreed to acquire Swiss crop protection group Syngenta for $43 billion, will be on the lookout for more deals in that market as China strives to improve domestic food supply, Syngenta’s chairman said on Wednesday.

“ChemChina has a very ambitious vision of the industry in the future. Obviously it is very interested in securing food supply for 1.5 billion people and as a result knows that only technology can get them there,” Syngenta Chairman Michel Demare told analysts in a conference call.

There is “commitment to continue to invest in acquisitions but also whenever possible in organic growth. To continue to improve our market share presence and technology is something that indeed they are very committed to,” he added.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

