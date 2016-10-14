FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
ChemChina, Syngenta ready to offer EU remedies over $43 billoon deal: source
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Health
Last 'bare county' in U.S. to get insurer next year
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 14, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 10 months ago

ChemChina, Syngenta ready to offer EU remedies over $43 billoon deal: source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Syngenta logo is pictured in their office in Singapore, February 12, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned chemical company ChemChina and Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta (SYNN.S) are prepared to offer concessions to EU antitrust regulators to ease concerns over their $43 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The companies will meet European Commission officials on Monday in a meeting called by the EU competition authority, indicating worries about China's largest-ever foreign investment and the impact on consumers and rivals in Europe.

ChemChina (China National Chemicals Corp) and Syngenta hope to remove concerns but are willing to propose concessions if they cannot convince the regulator in order to get the deal approved during the Commission's preliminary review, the person said, declining to provide details.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment. Such a proposal would trigger a 10-working day extension to the Commission's deadline of Oct. 28.

The EU enforcer can demand more concessions if it feels the proposal is not sufficient or it can open a full-scale investigation that can take as long as five months.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Alastair Macdonald and Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.