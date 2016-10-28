FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
EU holds up ChemChina's $43 billion acquisition of Syngenta
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 28, 2016 / 3:30 PM / 10 months ago

EU holds up ChemChina's $43 billion acquisition of Syngenta

Julia Fioretti

2 Min Read

A woman checks her phone at the headquarters of China National Chemical Corporation in Beijing, July 20, 2009.Stringer/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators on Friday opened an in-depth investigation into state-owned Chinese chemicals group ChemChina's $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta (SYNN.S), China's biggest-ever foreign acquisition.

Syngenta's shares plunged over 9 percent on Monday after the European Commission said the companies had not allayed its concerns over the deal, raising the prospect of a longer investigation.

The Commission said the merger could harm competition as Syngenta and ChemChina, through its agrichemical subsidiary Adama Agricultural Solutions (ADAM.N), had overlapping portfolios in the production of crop protection products like herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant growth regulators.

"This deal would lead to the combination of a leading crop protection company with one of its main generic competitors. Therefore we need to carefully assess whether the proposed merger would lead to higher prices or a reduced choice for farmers," said Margrethe Vestager, EU Competition Commissioner.

The Commission will decide by March 15 whether to approve the deal.

Clinching the deal is taking longer than planned amid a flurry of deals in the agriculture sector that Syngenta, the world's biggest pesticides maker, said had swamped competition watchdogs.

ChemChina submitted a proposal to the Commission in September, including a plan to divest some $20 million worth of assets from Adama Agricultural Solutions, a Beijing-based source told Reuters.

The company is ready to offer more concessions to win EU approval, the source said.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.