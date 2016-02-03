FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Planned takeover of Syngenta will not include breakup fee: sources
#Deals
February 2, 2016 / 4:13 PM / 2 years ago

Planned takeover of Syngenta will not include breakup fee: sources

Ludwig Burger, Arno Schuetze

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Syngenta will not have to pay a considerable break-up fee in case the planned 43 billion Swiss franc ($42.14 billion) buyout of the Swiss seeds and pesticides group by ChemChina fails, two people familiar with the matter said.

While this potentially leaves the door for peers like Monsanto or BASF to top ChemChina’s offer worth roughly 470 francs a share, the people said that Syngenta was not actively soliciting counter bids.

Earlier on Tuesday people familiar with the matter said that China’s state-owned ChemChina was nearing an agreement to buy Syngenta.

