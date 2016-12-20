FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
ChemChina extends public tender offers for Syngenta to March 2
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
December 20, 2016 / 6:24 AM / 8 months ago

ChemChina extends public tender offers for Syngenta to March 2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Syngenta logo is pictured in their office in Singapore, February 12, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) [CNNCC.UL] on Tuesday said it has extended its $43 billion cash offer for Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta AG (SYNN.S) to March 2, 2017.

"As previously stated, extensions to the tender offers are expected to occur until all conditions to the offers are satisfied, including obtaining all applicable regulatory approvals," ChemChina said in a statement.

"All of the other terms and conditions of the tender offers remain unchanged. ChemChina is aiming to obtain the remaining outstanding regulatory approvals in the first quarter of 2017."

This follows a Nov. 1 announcement extending the tender offers to Jan. 5.

Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

