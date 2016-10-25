ZURICH Syngenta expects the European Commission to take its regulatory review of ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides maker to a second phase, Chief Executive Erik Fyrwald told Reuters on Tuesday.

"I think it is likely and we are expecting it but it is not certain," he said in a telephone interview, stressing that he expected the deal to conclude around the end of the first quarter of next year.

He dismissed suggestions that the deal could be complicated by a merger of ChemChina and Chinese peer Sinochem. "We talk to ChemChina regularly on a range of issues as you can imagine. And they have repeatedly assured us that they are not in any discussions about merging with Sinochem," he said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields and Oliver Hirt)