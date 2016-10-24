Syngenta confident ChemChina deal will happen this year: spokesman

Syngenta's logo is seen at Syngenta Biotech Center in Beijing, China, February 19, 2016.

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta (SYNN.S) remains optimistic that a $43 billion takeover by Chinese state-owned chemical company ChemChina [CNNCC.UL] will wrap up by the end of this year, a Syngenta spokesman said.

"We are confident to conclude by year end," he said.

He was reacting to news that ChemChina had not offered concessions to the European Commission over the acquisition, which sent Syngenta shares sharply lower on Monday.