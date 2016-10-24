FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Syngenta confident ChemChina deal will happen this year: spokesman
October 24, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 10 months ago

Syngenta confident ChemChina deal will happen this year: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Syngenta's logo is seen at Syngenta Biotech Center in Beijing, China, February 19, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta (SYNN.S) remains optimistic that a $43 billion takeover by Chinese state-owned chemical company ChemChina [CNNCC.UL] will wrap up by the end of this year, a Syngenta spokesman said.

"We are confident to conclude by year end," he said.

He was reacting to news that ChemChina had not offered concessions to the European Commission over the acquisition, which sent Syngenta shares sharply lower on Monday.

Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Editing by Michael Shields

