Syngenta rejects further takeover proposal from Monsanto

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Syngenta rejected a second takeover proposal from agrochemicals firm Monsanto on Monday, saying its U.S. rival had made no attempt to seriously address regulatory concerns over the potential deal.

Monsanto offered to pay a $2-billion reverse break-up fee to Syngenta if it cannot obtain global regulatory approvals for an acquisition, the firm said on Sunday.

Syngenta had earlier rejected a $45-billion offer, but St. Louis-based Monsanto has continued to pursue a deal.