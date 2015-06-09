FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syngenta rejects further takeover proposal from Monsanto
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 9, 2015 / 1:11 AM / 2 years ago

Syngenta rejects further takeover proposal from Monsanto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Syngenta rejected a second takeover proposal from agrochemicals firm Monsanto on Monday, saying its U.S. rival had made no attempt to seriously address regulatory concerns over the potential deal.

Monsanto offered to pay a $2-billion reverse break-up fee to Syngenta if it cannot obtain global regulatory approvals for an acquisition, the firm said on Sunday.

Syngenta had earlier rejected a $45-billion offer, but St. Louis-based Monsanto has continued to pursue a deal.

Reporting by Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.