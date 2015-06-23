Syngenta to seek shareholder feedback about Monsanto's approach

ZURICH (Reuters) - A Syngenta spokesman said on Tuesday the Swiss crop chemicals maker will seek feedback from its largest shareholders about Monsanto’s takeover approach in the next few days.

Earlier, Syngenta’s Chairman Michel Demare said any takeover offer needed to be at a fair price and provide a high degree of certainty that it will clear regulatory hurdles, as he reaffirmed the company’s opposition to Monsanto’s proposal.