Syngenta investor Oddo says 470 Swiss francs good price
#Business News
August 25, 2015 / 4:53 PM / 2 years ago

Syngenta investor Oddo says 470 Swiss francs good price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - A Monsanto offer of 470 Swiss francs per share in Swiss agricultural chemicals maker Syngenta would be a good price for the company, a fund manager for Oddo Asset management said on Tuesday, suggesting Syngenta open talks with its suitor.

U.S.-based Monsanto has increased its offer to around $47 billion or 470 francs per share from 449 francs, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

“470 francs per share is a good price and we would tender our shares at this level,” said Guillaume Delorme, fund manager for European equities at Oddo Asset Management, which owns 0.16 percent of Syngenta shares according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares closed up 5.9 percent at 378.80 francs.

Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Joshua Franklin, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
