Syngenta's CEO Erik Fyrwald sits beside as Syngenta's Chairman Michel Demare shakes hands with ChemChina Chairman Ren Jianxin during a news conference in Basel, Switzerland June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ChemChina Chairman Ren Jianxin smiles as Chairman of Swiss agrochemicals maker Syngenta Michel Demare (R) sits behind during a news conference in Basel, Switzerland June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BASEL Switzerland's Syngenta (SYNN.S), the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.

"The goal is to strengthen Syngenta's leadership position in crop protection and to become an ambitious number three in seeds," the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

Assets put up for sale by rivals involved in merger deals to allay anti-trust concerns could play a role in that, Chief Executive Erik Fyrwald told a news conference at the group's Basel headquarters.

"We are very interested in seed assets from remedies and beyond that," he said in response to a question about assets to be sold by Bayer (BAYGn.DE) as an anti-trust remedy for its planned takeover of seeds maker Monsanto (MON.N).

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michael Shields)