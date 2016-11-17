Warburg Pincus, Vietnam's VinaCapial in $300 million hotel venture
HANOI U.S.-based Warburg Pincus LLC and Vietnam's VinaCapital said on Thursday their affiliates have agreed to invest up to $300 million in a hotel venture in Southeast Asia.
BRUSSELS The European Commission has pushed back its deadline for a decision on ChemChina's plan to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta (SYNN.S) by 10 working days to March 29.
The Commission, which handles competition cases for the European Union, said on Thursday it had extended the deadline at the request of the parties.
EU antitrust regulators opened an in-depth investigation into state-owned ChemChina's $43 billion bid in October, saying the companies had not allayed concerns over the deal.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
BRUSSELS Microsoft has offered concessions to EU antitrust regulators over its $26 billion bid for social network LinkedIn, the European Commission said on Wednesday, as the U.S. software company seeks to allay concerns over its largest ever deal.
Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific Ltd is in talks to buy Coca-Cola Co's bottling assets in China from Cofco Corp's [CNCOF.UL] China Foods Ltd unit, Bloomberg reported.