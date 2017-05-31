FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
ChemChina gets nearly 95 percent of Syngenta, seeks more
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 31, 2017 / 5:30 AM / 3 months ago

ChemChina gets nearly 95 percent of Syngenta, seeks more

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of China National Chemical Corp, or ChemChina, is seen at its headquarters in Beijing, China February 3, 2017.Thomas Peter/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - ChemChina has accumulated nearly 95 percent of shares in Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta (SYNN.S) as part of its $43 billion tender offer, China's biggest foreign takeover to date.

Announcing the definitive final results for the offer on Wednesday, China National Chemical Corporation said around 94.7 percent of shares had been tendered.

ChemChina re-affirmed its intention to request the cancellation of the remaining Syngenta shares if the 98 percent threshold is exceeded.

"To that end, it intends to acquire further shares through market purchases or in off-market transactions," it said in a statement.

If it gets less than 98 percent, it plans to proceed to a squeeze-out merger.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.