a year ago
Syngenta: ChemChina's bridge financing 'committed and irrevocable'
#Business News
October 10, 2016 / 3:33 PM / a year ago

Syngenta: ChemChina's bridge financing 'committed and irrevocable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Syngenta logo is pictured in their office in Singapore, February 12, 2016.Edgar Su/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Bridge financing is "committed and irrevocable" for ChemChina's $43 billion takeover of Syngenta (SYNN.S), a spokeswoman for the Swiss chemicals maker said on Monday, following a report on Chinese news outlet Caixin that the acquisition had hit a snag.

"We have no comment to make on this article and ChemChina is proceeding with their refinancing strategy," the spokeswoman said. "Bridge financing for the transaction is committed and irrevocable."

State-owned ChemChina is borrowing heavily to buy seeds-and-pesticides producer Syngenta as the country seeks new agricultural technology to bolster its growing population's food supply. Caixin reported that a $15 billion piece of the deal's funding remains missing, citing several people it said were close to the deal.

here

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
