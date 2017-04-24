FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
ChemChina target Syngenta sees first-quarter sales drop 1 percent
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 24, 2017 / 5:41 AM / 4 months ago

ChemChina target Syngenta sees first-quarter sales drop 1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Swiss agrochemicals maker Syngenta is seen at its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland July 22, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Syngenta (SYNN.S), the Swiss pesticides and seeds group that is being acquired by ChemChina CNCC.UL, said first quarter sales slipped 1 percent to $3.74 billion as growth in Asian corn seed markets were offset by lower demand for fungicides and herbicides in Latin America.

"While conditions for growers at the start of 2017 remain difficult, our business is steady and currencies are no longer a drag on our performance," said Chief Executive Officer Erik Fyrwald.

The group reiterated its 2017 target for low single digit growth in sales, an improvement in the EBITDA margin and strong free cash flow generation.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by John Revill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.