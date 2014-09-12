FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cargill says lost $90 million from China rejections of GMO U.S. corn
September 12, 2014 / 5:42 PM / 3 years ago

Cargill says lost $90 million from China rejections of GMO U.S. corn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] has suffered more than $90 million in damages from China’s rejections of U.S. corn containing a genetically modified trait developed by Syngenta AG, the grain trader said in a lawsuit on Friday.

The damages are a “direct and proximate result” of Syngenta’s decision to sell its Agrisure Viptera corn, known as MIR 162, before China approved the variety for import, according to the lawsuit.

Cargill sued a unit of Syngenta, the world’s largest crop chemicals company, in Louisiana state court for damages stemming from the rejections.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

