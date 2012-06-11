FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syngenta sells Farfard unit to Sun Gro
June 11, 2012

Syngenta sells Farfard unit to Sun Gro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - The world’s largest agrochemicals company Syngenta AG SYNN.VX said on Monday it had agreed to sell the Fafard peat unit of its lawn and garden business to U.S. company Sun Gro Horticulture for an undisclosed sum.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sun Gro will acquire all Fafard’s U.S. and Canadian assets, including employees and production plants, Syngenta said in a statement.

Syngenta, which makes products to kill weeds and bugs as well as genetically modified seeds, said Farfard has sales of $88 million in 2011.

Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
