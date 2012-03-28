Synnex shares plunge on weak outlook

(Reuters) - Synnex Corp’s (SNX.N) shares fell as much as 15 percent on Wednesday after the hardware distributor forecast lower-than-expected second quarter results.

The company said it expects second-quarter earnings of 87 cents to 91 cents per share on revenue of $2.45 billion to $2.55 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 94 cents per share on revenue of $2.56 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Synnex said the second quarter outlook reflects the transition of about $80 million to $100 million of gross revenue to a fee-for-service basis when compared to last year.

Year-over-year sales comparisons will continue to be affected for the next three quarters by this transition, the company said in a statement.

However, Citigroup analyst Richard Gardner said only a portion of the revenue shortfall can be explained by the company’s transition of certain customer contracts to a fee-for-service arrangement, which indicates that Synnex is facing some demand challenges in the retail segment.

Gardner cut his rating on the stock to “neutral” from “buy.”

For the first quarter, the company which competes with Arrow Electronics (ARW.N), Avnet (AVT.N) and Ingram Micro IM.N, posted earnings of $1.02 on sales of $2.42 billion.

Shares of the company were trading down at $38.01 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange -- their highest ever intra-day percentage loss in seven years. Trading volumes were more than double their 10-day average.