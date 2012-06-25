FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Synnex sales miss, sees weak Q3
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 25, 2012 / 9:26 PM / in 5 years

Synnex sales miss, sees weak Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Synnex Corp’s (SNX.N) quarterly revenue missed Wall Street expectations and the hardware distributor forecast a weaker-than-expected third quarter, hurt by the ongoing transition of some customer contracts to a fee-for-service arrangement.

Synnex said earlier that the second quarter would see the transition of about $80 million to $100 million of gross revenue to a fee-for-service basis and that this would hurt year-on-year comparisons for the next three quarters.

The transition, brought on by weakening demand in its retail segment, sees the company charging a fee for acting as an intermediary between its customers and vendors like Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) and Acer Inc (2353.TW), rather than taking on inventory.

The company forecast third-quarter earnings of 91 cents to 95 cents per share, on revenue of $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $1 per share, on revenue of $2.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders rose to $34.37 million, or 90 cents per share, from $31.4 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell slightly to $2.48 billion.

Analysts expected a profit of 90 cents per share, on revenue of $2.51 billion.

Shares of the company, which closed at $33.04 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, fell 4 percent to $31.81 after hours.

Reporting by Shubham Singhal and Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.