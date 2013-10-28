FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Synta's shares fall after cancer drug shows less benefit
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
October 28, 2013 / 4:27 PM / 4 years ago

Synta's shares fall after cancer drug shows less benefit

Vrinda Manocha

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp fell 21 percent on Monday after updated data from a mid-stage lung cancer trial showed that its drug had less clinical benefit than previously reported.

The drug, ganetespib, reduced the chance of death in patients by 25 percent, lower than the 39 percent the company announced in June from an earlier analysis. The company presented the latest data over the weekend.

“The magnitude of the survival benefit is getting smaller,” Stifel Nicolaus analyst Brian Klein told Reuters. “The risk for the drug’s success has gone up.”

The mid-stage study, Galaxy-1, was intended to identify patients most likely to benefit from the use of the drug.

These patients have been enrolled in a late-stage study, testing ganetespib plus a chemotherapy drug, docetaxel, in those with advanced non-small cell lung cancer who had failed prior treatment.

Synta Chief Executive Safi Bahcall said on a conference call on Monday that the company would limit recruitment from two Eastern European countries for the late-stage study.

Analysts said data from those patients may have skewed the trial results as they were healthier than the target population.

The company is also considering increasing enrollment in the trial to 700 or 800 patients, from the 500 patients it planned, the CEO said on the call.

“The company has about $70 million in cash, and based on my estimates, they don’t have sufficient resources to conclude the study. This is even before having to enroll additional patients,” Stifel’s Klein said.

Ganetespib is designed to inhibit a protein, which activates other proteins that play a role in the growth of cancer cells.

The drug is also being tested in three studies as a treatment for breast cancer.

Synta’s shares were down 19 percent at $5.17 in afternoon trade on the Nasdaq.

Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.