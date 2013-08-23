FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Hague says believes Syria's Assad behind chemical attack
August 23, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

UK's Hague says believes Syria's Assad behind chemical attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague arrives at 10 Downing Street, in central London, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it believed forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were responsible for a chemical weapons attacks in the rebel-held suburbs of Damascus, saying it thought the Syrian government had “something to hide”.

“I know that some people in the world would like to say that this is some kind of conspiracy brought about by the opposition in Syria,” said British Foreign Secretary William Hague. “I think the chances of that are vanishingly small and so we do believe that this is a chemical attack by the Assad regime.”

Reporting By Andrew Osborn and William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn

