Activist preacher voted head of Syria umbrella opposition group
November 11, 2012 / 7:49 PM / in 5 years

Activist preacher voted head of Syria umbrella opposition group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Activist preacher Moaz al-Khatib has been elected as the first leader of a new Syrian opposition umbrella group that hopes to win international recognition and prepare for a post-Assad Syria, in a poll counted before reporters.

Influential businessman Riad Seif, who proposed the U.S.-backed initiative to set up an umbrella group of opposition groups inside and outside Syria, was elected as deputy president along with Suhair al-Atassi, a well-known female activist.

Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Andrew Hammond; Editing by Sophie Hares

