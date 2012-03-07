U.N. aid chief Amos enters Baba Amr with Red Crescent

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. humanitarian chief Valerie Amos accompanied the Syrian Arab Red Crescent on Wednesday into the Homs district of Baba Amr, from which most residents had fled, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

“She went in with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to Baba Amr,” ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told Reuters in Geneva.

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent aid convoy found that most residents of the district, where rebels resisted bombardment by government forces for several weeks, had fled. It entered Baba Amr soon after Amos had held talks in the Syrian capital Damascus.