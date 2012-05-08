FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Annan says world must prevent civil war in Syria
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 8, 2012 / 5:22 PM / 5 years ago

Annan says world must prevent civil war in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.N.-Arab League mediator Kofi Annan addresses the media after a video conference with the Security Council at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - International mediator Kofi Annan said on Tuesday the world cannot allow Syria to descend into full-scale civil war and that the day may come to take a “different tack” than his peace plan.

Annan, speaking to reporters in Geneva after briefing the United Nations Security Council by videolink, said military activities in Syria had declined somewhat, but the level of violence remained unacceptable, marked by a spate of recent bombings.

He said the consequences of the peace plan he brokered failing could be devastating. “If it fails and it were to lead into a civil war, it will not affect only Syria, it will have an impact on the whole region,” he said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles in Geneva and Louis Charbonneau in New York; Editing by Michael Roddy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.