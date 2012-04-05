FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Annan to hold Syria talks in Iran on April 11: spokesman
April 5, 2012 / 10:33 AM / 6 years ago

Annan to hold Syria talks in Iran on April 11: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - International peace mediator Kofi Annan will travel to Tehran on April 11 for talks with senior Iranian officials on Syria, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Ahmad Fawzi, speaking to a news briefing in Geneva, told reporters: “Mr. Annan will be visiting Tehran on the 11th.”

Iran is a key ally of Syria and Annan held talks with Iranian foreign minister Ali Akbar Salehi in the Swiss city on February 27 just days after taking up his post as joint special envoy of the United Nations and Arab League.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; editing by Patrick Graham

