FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria ceasefire "very fragile", more monitors on way: Annan spokesman
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 20, 2012 / 9:44 AM / in 5 years

Syria ceasefire "very fragile", more monitors on way: Annan spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The full advance team of 30 ceasefire monitors should be deployed in Syria in the coming week and preparations are under way for up to 300, whose deployment is expected to be approved by the U.N. Security Council in the next few days, mediator Kofi Annan’s spokesman said on Friday.

The week-old ceasefire is “very fragile” and the situation on the ground is “not good”, with incidents and casualties reported every day, spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said.

“We have seven observers on the ground today, two more are arriving on Monday, to bring those on ground to nine,” Fawzi told a news briefing in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.