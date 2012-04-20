Syria ceasefire "very fragile", more monitors on way: Annan spokesman

GENEVA (Reuters) - The full advance team of 30 ceasefire monitors should be deployed in Syria in the coming week and preparations are under way for up to 300, whose deployment is expected to be approved by the U.N. Security Council in the next few days, mediator Kofi Annan’s spokesman said on Friday.

The week-old ceasefire is “very fragile” and the situation on the ground is “not good”, with incidents and casualties reported every day, spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said.

“We have seven observers on the ground today, two more are arriving on Monday, to bring those on ground to nine,” Fawzi told a news briefing in Geneva.