ANKARA (Reuters) - U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan will meet representatives of the opposition Syrian National Council in Ankara on Tuesday, a spokesman for the envoy told Reuters.

Annan held talks over the weekend with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a bid to negotiate an end to the bloodshed in Syria.

