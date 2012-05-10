Annan condemns deadly Damascus blasts, calls for halt

GENEVA (Reuters) - International mediator Kofi Annan condemned deadly twin bomb explosions in Damascus on Thursday and called on Syrian forces and rebel fighters to halt the bloodshed in line with an agreed month-old ceasefire.

Annan, joint special envoy of the United Nations and the Arab League, is struggling to keep alive his six-point peace plan and prevent the country from descending into full-scale civil war.

Two bomb blasts killed 40 people and wounded 170 in Damascus on Thursday, state media said, incinerating people in their cars and damaging an intelligence complex involved in President Bashar al-Assad’s crackdown on a 14-month-old uprising.

“These abhorrent acts are unacceptable and the violence in Syria must stop,” Annan said in a statement issued by his Geneva office. He called on all parties to adhere to the cessation of violence agreed under the April 12 truce which he brokered.

“Any action that serves to escalate tensions and raise the level of violence can only be counter-productive to the interests of all parties,” Annan said.

“The Syrian people have already suffered too much,” he said.