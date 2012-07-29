FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arab League chief sees Syria war crimes: MENA
#World News
July 29, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

Arab League chief sees Syria war crimes: MENA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Arab League chief described the situation in Syria as amounting to war crimes and said those responsible will be held accountable internationally, Egypt’s state news agency said on Sunday.

Rebels still in control of sections of Aleppo, Syria’s largest city, have clashed for several days with army troops after additional tank columns and troop reinforcements were sent in last week.

“Dr Nabil Elaraby, Secretary-General of the Arab League, described what is happening in Syria, especially the city of Aleppo, as amounting to war crimes, and warned that perpetrators of these crimes will be held internationally accountable,” state news agency MENA said,

Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed

