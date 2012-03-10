FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia sees "chance" for new U.N. resolution on Syria
#World News
March 10, 2012 / 1:33 PM / in 6 years

Russia sees "chance" for new U.N. resolution on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Arab ministers on Saturday that a new U.N. Security Council resolution had a “chance” to be approved if it was not driven by a desire to ensure armed rebels took control of Syria’s streets.

“This resolution has a chance to be agreed provided we are all guided not by the desire to support the opposition armed groups to win the battle in the cities,” Lavrov said in opening remarks to a meeting of Arab League foreign ministers.

“But if we are driven by the desires to make sure that there is no fighting in the cities and towns then the relevant proposals are on the table and we have plenty of opportunities to agree on them,” he said.

The United States has drafted a new Security Council resolution on Syria that is now being discussed by world powers.

Writing by Edmund Blair

