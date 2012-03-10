FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arabs, Russia agree need to end Syria violence
#World News
March 10, 2012 / 1:33 PM / 6 years ago

Arabs, Russia agree need to end Syria violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Arab nations and Russia agree violence in Syria must end and on the need for unbiased monitoring of the situation, opposition to foreign intervention, delivering humanitarian aid and support for U.N.-Arab League Syria envoy Kofi Annan, ministers said.

Agreement on the five points was announced on Saturday after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attended a meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo to discuss the Syrian crisis.

Lavrov and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani announced the agreement in a joint news conference. They did not take any questions from reporters.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh and Shaimaa Fayed; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Louise Ireland

