Russia says can't blame one side in Syria crisis
March 10, 2012 / 10:59 AM / 6 years ago

Russia says can't blame one side in Syria crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Arab foreign ministers on Saturday that Moscow was ready to work with anyone seeking reform in Syria, but that the international community should not blame only one side for the violence.

Lavrov, whose country is an old ally of Damascus and its main arms supplier, also said in an address to an Arab ministerial meeting in Cairo that Moscow stuck by its principle of not interfering in any country’s internal affairs.

Russia has vetoed two U.N. Security Council resolutions which had blamed President Bashar al-Assad’s government, rather than the opposition as well, for the violence.

The Russian minister’s comments were carried in Arabic translation by television channels.

Writing by Edmund Blair

